This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store includes the one and only Wargame: Red Dragon, an RTS that was originally promised for free last year, but at the last minute was quickly switched to Dungeons 3 instead. Clearly there were some issues with the offer that Epic had to change, but now it’s back and more free than ever!

If you like vehicular military sims then Wargame: Red Dragon is just what you need: a massive real time strategy with loads of vehicles and weapons of war to choose from. There’s no other games on offer for free this week on the Epic Games Store unfortunately, so you’ll have to pick another chill game in your library to help with the war trauma after a lengthy and tense battle.

--------------

“The new reference in RTS at its best! The Wargame series returns to duty, larger, richer, and more spectacular than ever before. In Wargame Red Dragon, you are engaged in a large-scale conflict where Western forces clash against the Communist bloc.”

--------------

And that’s it for this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store. But mark your calendars for next week as the popular strategy game (hmm, I sense a pattern here) Surviving Mars will be completely free.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free game from the Epic Games Store? What’s your favorite free game so far? Let us know!