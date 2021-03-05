AMD has grown a lot in terms of market share over the years, finally catching up to competitors in the CPU industry and bringing out a great new graphics card series to rival Nvidia’s own. But due to the latest issues with the GPU market, AMD’s market share has dropped by one third since 2019.

As 2020 came to a close, AMD’s graphics card market share had dropped to around 18%, exactly one third lower than its share at the end of 2019. The reality is that as much as AMD wants to sell these cards, circumstances out of their control mean they are just unable to.

According to new reports online, some online retailers are saying they are lucky to have even 1 or 2 of AMD’s new RX 6000 series every month. No wonder everyone is finding it difficult to buy the new RDNA2 GPUs.

It’s likely that as everyone scrambles to get themselves a new graphics card, most customers will settle for whatever is available at the time. Despite also suffering from GPU stock issues, it does seem that Nvidia is faring better in the amount of graphics cards that are actually available to buy.

To add to the pile, AMD has just recently announced their new RX 6700 XT aimed at 1440p gaming. It's set to launch in just under a couple weeks and will hopefully provide desperate gamers with more options to choose from. But it’s looking like demand will still outstrip supply, as AMD previously said they don’t expect GPU stock to get better until the second half of 2021.

The good news at least is that AMD will be selling their own reference designs through their website on launch day, which should at least provide customers with ways of buying the new graphics card at MSRP, instead of the inflated prices we’re seeing from retailers at the moment.

What do you think? Will AMD bounce back from this? Are customers buying Nvidia cards instead of AMD because they’re more in stock? Let us know!

