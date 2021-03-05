Quite possibly one of the most anticipated products from Nvidia is the RTX 3080 Ti, usually seen as the top enthusiast graphics card for the best performance. Many rumors about the GPU have come out recently, and the latest one states that it will feature 12GB of GDDR6X video memory and a crypto mining limiter.

Previous reports put the RTX 3080 Ti at 20GB of VRAM, but it’s likely with the rising costs of graphics card components needed for production, and supply issues with GDDR6 memory modules, that 20GB proved too much to fit into the card and keep the GPU at the same price point as the last generation.

Interestingly however, is that previous rumors mentioned the 3080 Ti with a 320-bit memory bus like the RTX 3080, but has now changed to a 384-bit bus width like the RTX 3090 which should provide more memory bandwidth. So not all is lost at least. Here’s a quick rundown of the rumored RTX 3080 Ti specs compared against other high performing graphics cards:

Card Base Clock Boost Clock FP32 Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Launch Date RTX 3090 1.40 GHz 1.70 GHz 10496 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 September 24th 2020 RTX 3080 Ti - - 10240* GDDR6X* 12* 320W* - April 2021?* RTX 3080 1.44 GHz 1.71 GHz 8704 GDDR6X 10 320W $699 September 17th 2020 RX 6900 XT 1.82 2.25 5120 GDDR6 16 300W $999 December 8th 2020 RX 6800 XT 1.83 2.25 4608 GDDR6 16 300W $649 November 18th 2020

*All specs listed are rumored and not confirmed, therefore are subject to change.

So now the RTX 3080 Ti will have the same amount of VRAM as the recently released RTX 3060, but will also include a crypto mining limiter that was also featured in the RTX 3060. That’s not much of a surprise though considering Nvidia already hinted they could be bringing the limiter to future graphics cards, but what remains to be seen is by how much exactly.

The RTX 3080 is currently the go to graphics card for crypto miners since it offers the best performance for its price. If Nvidia were to halve the card’s hash rate just like they did with the RTX 3060, it will still be a decent card to mine with. So we’ll have to wait and see if Nvidia puts a much harsher limiter on the 3080 Ti in order to stop miners from buying up loads of stock.

No more information has been revealed unfortunately, but rumors are putting a launch date sometime in April. It is worth noting though that the launch date has now reportedly changed 3 times, so Nvidia could change the release date once again if they feel like it.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti? How do you feel about the memory change? Will 12GB be enough for the 3080 Ti? And how do you feel about the mining limiter? Will Nvidia need to be much harsher than the RTX 3060 to prevent crypto miners from buying in bulk? Let us know!

