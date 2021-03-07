The Sniper Ghost Warrior series has seen a bit of a resurgence thanks to the Contracts series that revamped the formula after backlash from Sniper Ghost Warrior 3. The latest addition, Contracts 2, is set to launch in June this year after being delayed twice, and the new gameplay trailer is… well… ‘eye popping’ to say the least.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will feature a single player campaign with 5 sandbox maps as well as replayable missions, unlockable rewards and, of course, “extreme-range sniping” that offers the typical long range sniper simulation that we’ve come to expect from the series. The new trailer is pretty gruesome, so be warned before having a look:

The Sniper series has always been a bit more about simulation rather than shooter, with many factors at play when you set up your sniper and line up the shot. SGW Contracts 2 promises “next-level realism” with even more weapons and locations based on “authentic military equipment.” Plus, Contracts 2 apparently features the “most lifelike enemies to date” in the series.

What do you think? Are you excited for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2? What’s your favorite sniper sim game so far? And do you prefer the new Contracts formula over the structure of the original games? Let us know!