Apple has been under a lot of scrutiny over the years for how it handles the App Store, most notably now because of Epic Games’ fight against them after the Fortnite controversy. But now the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have revealed that Apple is under investigation in the UK for anti-competitive behaviour.

“The CMA’s investigation will consider whether Apple has a dominant position in connection with the distribution of apps on Apple devices in the UK—and, if so, whether Apple imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers using the App Store, ultimately resulting in users having less choice or paying higher prices for apps and add-ons,” the announcement said.

Apple currently controls exactly what apps make it onto the App Store and take a 30% cut for all purchases, whether for the app itself or any in-app purchases. This led to Epic Games standing up against Apple for the practice (which led to Fortnite getting taken off the App Store) and has turned into a lengthy legal battle between the two tech giants.

The investigation against Apple follows “complaints that its terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.” Those complaints were cited as “several developers”, but it’s easy to see that the recent bout with Epic Games is most likely the largest contributor that has now gained the attention of the UK government.

“This is only the beginning of the investigation and no decision has yet been made on whether Apple is breaking the law,” said the CMA. Chief Executive of the CMA, Andrea Coscelli, further stated that their ongoing examinations into other digital markets has “already uncovered some worrying trends.”

“Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway,” said Coscelli. “So, complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice – potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps – warrant careful scrutiny.”

The investigation is looking into Apple as a corporate group in its entirety, which includes Apple (UK) Limited, Apple Europe Limited, and Apple Inc (the US parent company).

