It seems like the next mainstream graphics card that Nvidia will launch after the RTX 3060 might be the RTX 3050 Ti, as ASUS has accidentally confirmed the existence of the GPU on the specs page for the Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop. Although this is only the laptop variant, a desktop version could be coming soon after.

The specifications page for the Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop features a list of optional hardware that includes an RTX 3060 and RTX 3070. Previously, a secret third option was listed under the codename “GN20-P0”, but ASUS has seemingly let slip that this is in fact the RTX 3050 Ti.

Interestingly, the RTX 3050 Ti is only listed with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, which is a touch disappointing but given the way Nvidia has been handling the new generation (only giving higher VRAM to the top-end graphics cards like the RTX 3080) it's not much of a surprise.

The XX50 graphics card models have usually been reserved for low-end budget gaming. However, the fact that it bears the RTX nomenclature suggests this card will be one of the best considering Nvidia’s AI-powered upscaling technique known as DLSS could provide high performance gaming that these GPUs normally struggle with.

If it proves successful, it means we could possibly see a desktop version of the RTX 3050 Ti coming to the market at some point, something that previous rumors have leaked before, and that will certainly be a game changer for low budget gaming.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an RTX 3050 Ti desktop version? Would it be a good card for low budget gamers? Is 4GB enough for its performance target? Let us know your thoughts!

