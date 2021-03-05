The great GPU crisis that is currently sweeping across the globe has made it difficult for every PC gamer to get a hand on the new and shiny graphics cards. A couple days ago, AMD officially revealed their RX 6700 XT graphics card, and in a recent interview stated they would have a lot more of them to sell at launch.

“With the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launch, we are on track to have significantly more GPUs available for sale at launch,” said AMD. “We know it’s crazy out there, we’re doing everything we can.”

The company also revealed that they will start refreshing stock for their RX 6000 graphics cards and Ryzen 5000 CPUs every week on their own webstore, where they will also be selling their products at the official MSRP rather than at inflated prices like some AIBs.

Hopefully that means higher chances of gamers actually getting their hands on a $479 RX 6700 XT, rather than one that has been inflated by 50% of its original price. If that is really the case then hopefully AMD will be able to regain some of their market share that they recently lost due to the ongoing GPU stock issues.

Then again, this all sounds pretty familiar. AMD already said that they wouldn’t have a paper launch for the RX 6000 graphics cards, yet on launch day the availability of AMD’s GPUs seemed to be even worse than Nvidia’s. So maybe AMD is being a little too optimistic here, but to be honest, in this climate I think we need a bit of optimism to get us through, so I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed.

Additionally however, AMD said that they do not plan on limiting crypto mining performance like Nvidia has done with the RTX 3060 recently: “we have no plans to limit the product in that way,” they said.

Granted, AMD’s graphics cards haven’t been the most popular when it comes to crypto mining, but that does open potential for crypto miners to switch to AMD cards if they can find them. That will be a good thing for Nvidia gamers as it might relieve pressure on the RTX 30 series stock, but it also sounds like AMD wants crypto miners to buy their GPUs, and talk like that didn’t go so well for Zotac the other day.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6700 XT? Do you think there will be significantly more stock? Or will everything sell out in seconds again? And how do you feel about AMD not limiting crypto mining performance? Will that affect GPU sales? Let us know your thoughts!

