The online mode for Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion has been through some rough weather it seems, as the mode was originally set to launch in December last year but was delayed until early 2021. That date was then set for March 9th, but it turns out a critical issue with the PC version means the mode has to be delayed until further notice.

“We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs,” Ubisoft said in a post. “In the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.”

For Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia players the online mode for Watch Dogs Legion is still launching on March 9th, but with the exception of Tactical Ops - a new co-op side mission in the online mode - which has been delayed until March 23rd also due to a critical issue that causes the game to crash.

“We are committed to delivering the best experience to all players and are working diligently to address the issues outlined above,” the post continued. “We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

What do you think? Were you excited for Watch Dogs 3 multiplayer? When do you think the online mode will come back to PC? Let us know!