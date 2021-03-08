Chinese hit RPG Tale of Immortal has seen a lot of buzz and critical acclaim since launching in Early Access. The only problem is it’s only available in Simplified Chinese, but the developers are now looking to change that as they announced a new record sales number with an official English translation coming next month.

Thanks to the success of Early Access, the developers Ghost Valley Studio (roughly translated from their Chinese studio name) have revealed that Tale of Immortal has sold 1.8 million copies in just a month (not quite 5 million like Valheim, but still pretty quick nonetheless) and has given the studio a bit of extra money to seek out a proper translation of the game.

“We regret for not having localized versions of the game sooner, which we now know some of our non-Chinese speaking users had difficult times experiencing the game,” said the studio, noting that some players apparently tried so hard, they ended up using translation apps in order to play the game in their language.

“But this is only the beginning! From the next month, we will be kicking off the English localization of the game!” they continued. From the sounds of it, it looks like the English translation will be an ongoing process. So don’t expect a full English translation next month, but it’s a start at least.

No other languages were mentioned in the post, but it’s likely we’ll see more added to the game later.

What do you think? Are you excited for an English translation of Tale of Immortal? Have you been playing using a translation app? If not, would you go so far as to do that if a game wasn’t in your language? Let us know!

