As we have seen with previous leaks, the Microsoft Store has a habit of revealing certain products before they have been officially announced. This time we have a brand new collection to add to the list as the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is apparently on its way soon.

The Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy looks to be a bundle of the recent Tomb Raider reboot trilogy that includes Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Interestingly, it apparently listed a March 18th release date, which is not that long away.

Of course, the official store page has already been taken down now, but before that happened some users online managed to copy the game’s description, which reveals some tantalizing information for PC players:

“Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.”

PC players will know that the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition never made it to the PC platform, and so this trilogy could finally bring that version to PC gamers and experience the enhanced visuals. But unfortunately it’s unclear if the Tomb Raider (2013) Definitive Edition will be sold separately from the bundle.

Luckily it seems like the first Tomb Raider game of the reboot trilogy is everyone's favorite, as seen by a poll we ran a while ago on the cancelled Tomb Raider remake, which saw 87 of you vote for Tomb Raider 2013 over 28 and 18 votes respectively for the other two games in the trilogy.

Other than that though it doesn’t sound like there are any new changes to the series like remastered visuals for the other games, or additional content. So it’s most likely just a way to get everyone excited for the Tomb Raider Netflix anime series that takes place after these 3 games.

What do you think? Are you excited for the 2013 Tomb Raider Definitive Edition on PC? What is your favorite Tomb Raider game from the recent reboot trilogy? And would you be interested in a 4th game in the series? Let us know!

