It looks like AMD is now jumping onto the crypto mining craze after Nvidia themselves announced a new lineup of CMP crypto mining cards not too long ago. Thanks to a new Linux Patch, a new Navi 12 SKU is apparently planned, and it sounds an awful lot like card specifically designed for crypto miners.

The new card in question supposedly lacks VCN (Video Core Next) and DCN (Display Core Next), which essentially means it has no video outputs and makes it redundant for gamers, much like Nvidia’s crypto mining cards. Interestingly, it seems to be based on the previous-gen Navi 12 GPU.

The Navi 12 GPU was also only featured in the Radeon Pro 5600M, a graphics card for the Apple Mac computers. But apparently another Linux Patch from October 2020 mentioned a Navi 10 GPU (which includes the RX 5700 XT) without any VCN or DCN. So we might even be getting models based on both Navi chips.

Additionally, a rumor has said that AMD has been planning their own series of crypto mining cards since November last year which included the RX 5700XTB, RX 5700B, and RX 5500XTB. However, those names could possibly change as it’s unclear if AMD wants to keep the Radeon brand for their crypto mining cards and associate the brand name with crypto miners.

Either way, all signs are pointing towards AMD offering up their own version of blockchain mining GPUs to help with the current crypto craze going on. However, it will be interesting to see how well this goes for AMD since they revealed they "have no plans" for limiting mining performance on their current gaming graphics cards, unlike Nvidia who did just that in order to alleviate pressure on the GPU stock issues due to crypto miners buying in bulk.

What do you think? Is it a good idea for AMD to jump on the crypto mining craze? Do you think it will help with GPU stock issues? Let us know your thoughts!

