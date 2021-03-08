Intel’s upcoming 11th Gen Rocket Lake series of processors will be officially launching on March 30th, but one German retailer has already managed to get their hands on some legitimate Core i7-11700K CPUs. As such, some official early benchmarks have now been revealed and they show some interesting performance numbers.

The Core i7-11700K benchmarks were tested ahead of the official launch date as a German retailer managed to get a hold of the CPU early due to a communication mistake in regards to the official embargo set by Intel, that meant the retailer was able to legally sell them early.

As a quick disclaimer though: since these are early benchmarks and Intel has not yet prepared the firmware update to motherboard manufacturers, which means performance will likely improve when the chips officially release at the end of this month.

The Core i7-11700K is essentially the same as the flagship Core i9-11900K of the 11th Gen Rocket Lake series, but with reduced boost clock speeds. In these tests, the 11700K is compared against the Ryzen 7 5800X, Core i9-9900KS, Core i7-10700K, and the Ryzen 7 4750G, using an RTX 2080 Ti as the graphics cards to prevent bottlenecking.

Other notes worth mentioning are that the Core i7-11700K and Ryzen 7 5800X were benchmarked using DDR4-3200 RAM, whereas the Core i7-10700K and Core i9-9900KS were using DDR4-2933 and DDR4-2666 respectively, as these were the fastest memory frequencies supported by each architecture.

The benchmarks were conducted across a variety of games including Borderlands 3, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry 5, Final Fantasy 15, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2. All tests were done at the lowest graphics settings and low resolution in order to get the best performance out of the CPUs without being bottlenecked by other hardware.

But with that in mind, let’s jump in and take a look at these official Core i7-11700K early benchmark results…

Core i7-11700K gaming benchmark performance graphs

As you can see from the performance benchmark graphs above, the Core i7-11700K falls short behind the Ryzen 7 5800X and trades blows with the 9900KS. Interestingly, the 11700K comes behind the previous-gen Core i7-10700K in some tests, most likely due to the aforementioned BIOS update that should be released when the new Rocket Lake chips launch on March 30th. Though there are mentions of issues with increased L3 cache latency on the 11700K chip that is also likely to be fixed by the time these chips roll out in retail stores.

So we’re likely to see the Core i7-11700K’s performance improve by the time Intel’s official embargo releases and reviewers are able to download the proper BIOS update for it. Especially considering that Intel claimed a 19% IPC performance uplift, which doesn’t make a lot of sense looking at these graphs.

Core i7-11700K power consumption and temperature

In terms of the power consumption and temperature levels, the Core i7-11700K manages to reach a peak of 104C and a massive 290W. However, that is with the AVX-512 extension, whereas using the AVX2 extension the CPU gets up to 81C and 225W, but under general workloads the CPU reaches 60C and 130-155W.

Still though, this means that the Core i7-11700K consumes more power than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper series when running the AVX-512 instructions, and will require a beefy CPU cooler and PSU in order to stay on top of the temperatures and power consumption.

What do you think? Are the results listed above impressive for a retail sample without the proper BIOS? Do you think we’ll see the performance improve by much? Or just a little? And are you excited for the 11th Gen Rocket Lake series? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on