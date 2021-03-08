Microsoft announced last year their plans for purchasing Zenimax Media, also known as the parent company of some of the biggest developers today including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios, Obsidian Entertainment etc. for a whopping $7.5 billion. It raised some concerns across the government and industry, but the deal has now been officially approved.

The United States SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) as well as the European Union Commission, have given their approval to Microsoft in order to proceed with the Acquisition of Zenimax following the SEC’s investigation since February last year.

The EU Commission specifically stated that they will not be opposing the deal, and that the acquisition “does not raise serious doubts as to its compatibility with the common market, it shall decide not to oppose it and shall declare that it is compatible with the common market.”

Although this does mean Microsoft can go ahead with the acquisition, it does not mean it has been officially completed yet, but should provide no more obstacles moving forward. We’ll have to see whether the $1 billion lawsuit against Bethesda over the Fallout 4 Creation Club controversy will halt any progress though.

Moving forward, this acquisition will officially bring Bethesda Games under Microsoft’s umbrella alongside veterans Obsidian Entertainment… So Fallout New Vegas 2 anyone?

What do you think? Is this deal a good idea for the games industry? How will the gaming industry be affected by this acquisition? And do you think we’ll get a Fallout New Vegas 2 at all? Let us know!