Last year, V1 Interactive launched their debut game, Disintegration, as a brand new development in the sci-fi shooter genre by blending FPS action and RTS tactics. It was an interesting combination, but unfortunately failed to attract a large enough audience. As such, the studio is now officially closing down just 1 year after their debut game.

“We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing,” the studio posted on Twitter. “We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us.”

It doesn’t come as much of a shock considering the studio officially shut down their multiplayer servers just 5 months after release due to a lack of players. Taking a look at the player charts on SteamDB, we can also see that Disintegration never managed to reach even 600 peak concurrent players.

V1 Interactive founder, Marcus Lehto, who is also credited as a co-creator for the iconic Halo series as Art Director on the first 3 games, revealed that they were making an early announcement of the studio’s closure in order to give their employees enough time to find new work.

“At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees,” Lehto said on Twitter. “We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio.”

What do you think? Did you ever play Disintegration? What did you think of it? Were you interested in what the studio could have done next? And would the genre splicing of FPS and RTS really work? Let us know!