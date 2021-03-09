In their conquest to expand the Monster Hunter universe, Capcom have announced a brand new entry in the turn based Monster Hunter Stories series that was originally only on the Nintendo 3DS and mobile platforms. Now the second one has been announced and it’s officially coming to PC this Summer.

Featuring a very different gameplay style compared to the classic Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin changes it up with turn-based combat and Pokemon-style collect-and-tame gameplay, reversing roles with you playing as a monster friendly rider, rather than a hunter.

Some familiar monster faces will be in MH Stories 2, but surprisingly this mostly single player game will also feature co-op multiplayer missions to tackle with friends.

Off the success of Monster Hunter World, it seems like Capcom is more willing to bring their Monster Hunter games to the PC platform. The next mainline entry, Monster Hunter Rise, is launching next year in 2022 for PC players, so at least we’ll have Monster Hunter Stories 2 this year to tide us over.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be coming to PC via Steam as well as Nintendo Switch on July 9th 2021

What do you think? Are you excited for Monster Hunter Stories 2? Are you interested in more Monster Hunter spin-offs coming to PC? Let us know!