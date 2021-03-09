Microsoft’s massive $7.5 billion acquisition of Zenimax Media may be one of the biggest deals in the gaming industry ever, and it recently got official approval to proceed. That means we’ll be seeing many games from Bethesda, Arkane, id Software etc. under the Xbox umbrella, but what does that mean for the future of Bethesda games? Well, Microsoft will reportedly talk about the acquisition this week.

According to some sources online, Microsoft is planning to hold an online event this week on Thursday March 11th to discuss the future of Bethesda games on the Game Pass service. They apparently won’t be discussing any upcoming projects for Bethesda like Starfield or The Elder Scrolls VI, but instead MS will talk about what the deal means in terms of game pass.

That means reiterating that any future Bethesda titles (and by extension, any Zenimax Media titles) will launch on Game Pass day 1, as well as revealing all the Bethesda games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. The company is also expected to address the exclusivity plans, and whether PlayStation players will still get to play future Bethesda games.

Although they are not expected to talk about any upcoming projects for Bethesda - as that will most likely be during the E3 online event this Summer - apparently the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conferences won’t be put together into a single show, as both companies will have their own separate conference. However, they may go back-to-back to each other.

So hopefully Microsoft will be clarifying what is going on with this deal and what it means for gamers of all types in the coming days.

What do you think? Which Bethesda games (or Zenimax Media games) will be coming to Game Pass soon? Which ones are you most excited for? Will Microsoft make all Zenimax/Bethesda games exclusive to Xbox? Is that a good idea? Let us know your thoughts!

