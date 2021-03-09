This past few months has been pretty terrible for PC gaming enthusiasts looking to upgrade their rigs to the latest, greatest, and shiniest new hardware. Unfortunately issues with stock and rising prices has made that process very difficult, but it looks like some things may be getting better as the Ryzen 7 5800X is now in stock and at MSRP, giving hope to more hardware availability.

Last month it was reported that Ryzen 5000 stock seemed to be getting better as premium prices from scalpers started to decrease, paving the way to more affordable and available gaming CPUs. They still weren’t at MSRP though, but they were getting close.

Now the Ryzen 7 5800X is the first one of the bunch to finally come back down to MSRP on multiple online retailers, and stock seems to be pretty good too. On Amazon and Newegg, two of the biggest PC hardware sellers online, the Ryzen 7 5800X is in stock with no limited availability in sight just yet, all at a cool $449, the original MSRP for this CPU.

But the CPU is also readily available at MSRP on multiple other sites including AMD, B&H Photo, as well as Adorama. Some other retailers are still a little behind though, with no stock at Best Buy and still-inflated prices at Walmart. Europe is another question though, and we'd love to hear your experience if you live in that region!

So right now things are looking up for PC processors. Either scalpers have lost interest in reselling CPUs - either because of reduced demand or a transition into graphics cards instead due to the crypto mining craze - or stock is genuinely getting better across the world. Either way it’s a good thing for those looking to upgrade their CPU at the moment.

As for other hardware like GPUs? Well things are still not looking too great with excessive demand outstripping supply, and global chip shortages for manufacturing, and a crypto mining boom resulting in dozens of new RTX 30 series graphics cards getting bought in bulk. But if one particular piece of hardware can do it, then so can others. So maybe we will be seeing GPU shortages starting to get better sooner than expected, but either way, tomorrow seems just a little bit brighter now.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get a new CPU? Have you been looking at the new Ryzen 5000 series? Will you get the 5800X since it’s now in stock and at MSRP? Or are you still waiting for a different one? And how do stock/prices look in your region? Let us know!

