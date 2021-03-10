If you’re stuck in a bit of a game drought and looking for something new to pass the time, then Ancestors Legacy may just be your jam as the developers, Destructive Creations, have now launched a Free Peasant Edition that’s, well… free. It’s essentially an extended demo, but gives you full access to its multiplayer and a few single player missions.

Ancestors Legacy is a Medieval RTS game where players can play as four different factions: Vikings, Anglo-Saxons, Germans, and Slavs. You have access to all of them in the Free Peasant Edition, but you also get 4 single player missions from the Viking campaign too.

The good thing is that this will potentially revive the multiplayer for long time fans, but also bring in new players who might potentially drive more sales for single player content. It’s a neat idea, and hey, free is free right? Best of all, there’s no time limit, so you don’t have to worry about rushing to claim your copy within a certain period of time.

If you’re still unsure what the game is actually like, one of the reviews on Steam I saw compared it to a cross between Company of Heroes and Total War, but in a Medieval setting. So if that sounds like something up your alley, then why not eh?

You can download Ancestors Legacy Free Peasant Edition here.

What do you think? Will you be downloading the Ancestors Legacy Free Peasant Edition? Have you already played it? What do you think of it? Let us know!