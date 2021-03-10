The Stadia exclusive Super Bomberman R Online is apparently coming to PC, at least according to a recent ESRB listing on their website. The exclusive was essentially a re-release of the 2018 Super Bomberman R, but with a 64-player Battle Royale Mode and an increased player size in the competitive mode from 8 players to 16.

There are some Stadia features that are certainly interesting, like Crowd Play which could let viewers join matches with their favorite streamers instantly and free of charge. Of course, the PC version of Super Bomberman R Online won’t have that, and it’s currently unclear if it will be free like the Stadia version.

It hasn’t been officially announced yet, as the information only comes from the ESRB listing, but Super Bomberman R is already on Steam so we’ll likely see it arrive on there whenever it does.

With many troubles at Google Stadia currently, including laying off their entire internal development team and getting sued for misleading statements, it wouldn’t come as a surprise that Stadia exclusive games will be making their way outside of the service. Many exclusive titles on other console platforms are sometimes only timed exclusives, so it’s likely the same is happening here. But with the worries from users that Google will just up and abandon their service, it’s hard not to see any red flags.

