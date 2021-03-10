A new reform bill in Germany could see games with loot boxes and other forms of microtransactions banned for sale to anyone under the age of 18, after a 2018 study found that modern games have been increasingly including elements of gambling, which could lead to some serious gambling issues in adults as they grow up.

The reform bill in question will amend the ‘Jugendschutzgesetz’ (the Protection of Young Persons Act) - an act that regulates the sales of video games and movies to those under 18 years of age, as well as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and any locations that offer those products/services - so it’s not exactly set in stone just yet. But it is in line with Belgium's laws already.

Games like Fortnite, which is entirely free to play, thrive on the purchases of in-game items and are heavily marketed towards a younger audience. Obviously this has come under scrutiny many times, but this seems like the first instance an entire country is taking drastic action.

Obviously this will be affecting developers and publishers significantly in terms of their approach as well as their overall revenue, since it turns out that Germany is one of the biggest spenders in the video game industry across Europe, with a total of €3.9 billion (or roughly $4.2 billion in USD) spent on in-game purchases alone in 2019.

A similar issue occurred in 2008 when Germany banned any games with excessive violence and gore to be sold to minors, which meant publishers would often replace certain assets in games for a German release. Things like changing the colour of blood from red to black, or even swapping out enemies entirely for robots.

So if the bill does get passed then publishers may alter their games specifically for Germany to not include any forms of microtransactions or loot boxes, or they could just accept their fate and release as is with an 18+ rating. If it’s the former, then it will be interesting to see how they handle that.

What do you think? Should loot boxes and microtransactions be restricted to players over the age of 18? Do loot boxes and microtransactions really damage minors that much? And how would this bill affect the games industry in general? Let us know your thoughts!