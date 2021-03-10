Not like we are surprised by the announcement, but Nvidia’s supposedly unhackable crypto mining limiter on their new RTX 3060 has already been bypassed in China and a simple driver update is making its way round online that brings the hash rate back up to normal.

Thankfully there is a possible silver lining: the story could be fake. As currently the only forms of evidence we have is a single screenshot and a single post on Facebook. That’s hardly concrete evidence that the mining limiter has in fact been bypassed, but it is legitimate enough to warrant any worries over it.

When an RTX 3060 graphics card is hooked up to a PC and runs a crypto mining program, the hash rate initially reads as the normal amount, but then quickly drops soon after detecting the program used. So it is possible whoever took this photo did it quick enough before the limiter properly kicked in.

In anticipation for their RTX 3060 launch, Nvidia announced that they would not only be adding a crypto mining limiter to the GPU that would halve the hash rate, but also revealed an entire lineup of CMP cards specifically for crypto mining. The problem is that the new RTX 3060 - without the mining performance limiter - is one of the best cards for mining cryptocurrency at the moment.

That’s mostly due to the fact that, without the limiter, the RTX 3060 can reach a hash rate of around 45MH/s, which is very close to the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 graphics cards but with a much lower power consumption - which allows for much greater return on investment than any of the other GPUs in the RTX 30 series.

The facebook post in question is in a Veitnamese Facebook group, and roughly translated reads: “RTX 3060 has mod driver already. 50 MH/s range after releasing the brake. The price will climb to over 20 million VND (around $867).”

So if it is true, then expect a flurry of potential miners buying up loads of stock for the RTX 3060 and possibly increasing the MSRP once again as retailers try to cash in on the craze. Let’s hope it’s not the case though, and just some miner who wants to seem smart.

What do you think? Did you expect the mining limiter on the RTX 3060 to be hacked? Did you expect it to be hacked so soon? Do you think the hack is fake? And if not, how will this affect the GPU market currently? Let us know your thoughts!