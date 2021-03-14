Developing a video game is hard, at least for the most part. There’s a lot of internal work that needs to happen before a game is eventually finished and sold. Sometimes obstacles in the way can prevent a title from ever getting finished. Most of the time we never really hear about them, but sometimes a game can be shown off before it is released, and eventually gets cancelled. So today we want to ask you guys: What cancelled games would you love to see come back?

There are many examples of games that were revealed and then eventually cancelled, too many to list all of them over the last few decades. But there are some that gained significant attention and a lot of outcry when they were eventually cancelled.

One of the most significant would have to be Star Wars 1313, which was a highly anticipated action adventure set within the popular world of Star Wars. I think we can all remember the E3 demo from 2013, which looked a lot like Uncharted but with a Star Wars skin. Check it out again if you can’t quite remember:

Back in 2013 it was a very impressive demo, with great looking graphics and seamless cutscene transitions. It turned a lot of heads and had a lot of people excited, which is why it was ultimately very disappointing when it was announced the project was cancelled.

Then of course there was Silent Hills, the Hideo Kojima-led project that blew up because of the mysterious nature of its teaser. There was also the original Doom 4, before DOOM (2016) released. Prey 2, Star Wars Battlefront 3, and Batman: Gotham By Gaslight are all part of the biggest cancelled games as well.

Oh yeah, and Anthem 2.0 would have been pretty cool to see at least before it got officially cancelled, though I don’t know if you can say that game was ‘cancelled’ as much as the other games on this list. And with Paradox searching for a new developer on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, I wouldn’t be surprised if that game eventually gets cancelled as well. It probably won't, but like I said I wouldn't be surprised.

I have to say though, Star Wars 1313, Silent Hills, and Prey 2 have to be the top 3 cancelled games that most people would wish to see. There are obviously plenty more cancelled games that weren’t mentioned here, so we’d love to hear your thoughts and what games you wish to be back in development!

So what do you think? What cancelled games would you love to see come back? If you had to pick 1 of our top 3, which would you choose? And do you think any of them eventually will come back? Either as a direct restart in development or as a spiritual reboot? Let’s debate!