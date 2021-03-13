As crypto mining continues to surge in popularity, and graphics card shortages continue to be a problem, the idea that cryptocurrency mining should be limited in some way keeps cropping up: how can manufacturers help reduce the amount of demand for the new graphics cards that crypto miners so desperately want?

At the end of the day, there won’t be any true way to limit crypto miners purchasing graphics cards, at least not whilst any of them can be used to make money anyway. But Nvidia tried to do it at least by significantly reducing the crypto mining performance of their recently released RTX 3060.

AMD on the other hand said they would not be limiting the crypto mining performance of their GPUs, although their cards are much less popular when it comes to mining cryptocurrencies.

So that begs the question: should crypto mining limiters become a standard? It’s likely that in the future we’ll see another crypto mining boom that will have hundreds of thousands of potential miners trying to buy as many of the latest GPUs as possible, causing another shortage of graphics cards across the world. It’s just inevitable as long as crypto can still be mined with such PC hardware.

So maybe the limiter should come as a standard on all GPUs from now on, simple right? Well, what about those who like to have some form of passive income? Using a graphics card as a crypto miner to generate some extra cash during their off work hours - especially during a difficult time like now - is perfectly fine. And it’s all fine and dandy for those who have already purchased one, since Nvidia won’t be retroactively adding the limiter through a driver update to those who already bought an RTX 30 card.

The problem is those who decide to buy in bulk, and a crypto mining limiter will deter them from buying even more, but will also affect those who like to do it passively.

So it’s a double edged sword, and I’m sure there’s probably a better way of doing it. But for now, all we have is a mining performance limiter, and a question of whether it should become a standard across all graphics cards in the future.

So what do you think? Should GPU crypto mining limiters be standard? Or should it only be applied to a select few graphics cards (as in the most profitable)? Is it fair on those who like to do it passively with just 1 or 2 GPUs? Let’s debate!

