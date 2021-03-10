Rust is one of those survival games that saw a huge community of people playing the game, and has recently seen a resurgence again thanks to streamers online. However, due to the game’s nature, all save data was logged on data centers, and a massive fire has destroyed 25 data centers in Europe causing all player save data on there to be lost forever.

“25 of our EU servers remain offline due to a fire at OVH Datacenter in the early hours of this morning,” the developer Facepunch Studios confirmed on Twitter today. “Unfortunately, the fire destroyed SBG-2 building. We're expecting a large amount of data loss across the affected servers. We'll share more news when we can.”

Later on, Facepunch studios managed to confirm that all of the EU servers on Rust had been affected: “Update: We've confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data centre fire. We're now exploring replacing the affected servers.”

Unfortunately for those whose save data was located on those servers, progress has now been completely reset as the “data will be unable to be restored.” Thankfully you can still play the game as new EU servers are coming back online now, but as was already stated all progress has been reset on them.

The good thing is that no one was hurt or injured during the fire, as the CEO of OVH confirmed that everyone managed to escape safely.

Have you been playing rust again recently? Did you play on an EU server? Will losing your data like this put you off playing again? Or will it not affect you that much? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on