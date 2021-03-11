Capcom has warned users of a potential phishing scam going around that is pretending to be Capcom and inviting players to an Early Access Beta of the upcoming Resident Evil 8, which launches on May 7th. Capcom warns not to open the emails and immediately delete them if possible.

“We’re sending this message as we’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain “Early Access invitations" to Resident Evil Village,” Capcom said. “The sender address is being displayed as “no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com”.”

“We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately.”

It seems like this is a very popular method for scammers now, as recently CD Projekt Red warned about malicious Beta invites for Cyberpunk 2077. Ubisoft also had to warn fans about a potential phishing scam regarding Beta sign up emails for Far Cry 6.

So if you receive any emails regarding an Early Access invitation to Resident Evil Village and from that same address Capcom mentioned above (that’s: no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com) then delete it immediately and block the sender if you can.

What do you think? Have you received any emails like the one mentioned above? Why are scammers using this method all of a sudden? Let us know your thoughts!