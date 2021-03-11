Bethesda is officially part of the Microsoft and Xbox family now that the $7.5 billion acquisition has been finalized. This means that we’ll be seeing a lot more Bethesda titles hitting the Game Pass service this week, and it looks like it will be starting off with Fallout 4 and Skyrim, at least according to a Microsoft Store listing.

The listing has since been taken down (usually a sign that MS messed up revealing something a little too early), and the curious thing about it is that it was a bundle for Fallout 4 GOTY and Skyrim Special Edition for PC, launching on March 12th. The bundle has already existed for Xbox consoles, but Game Pass generally requires an MS Store listing for their games on the service, sparking speculation these 2 games will be coming to Game Pass for PC this week.

The Evil Within was also spotted too with a release date of March 12th, but Fallout 4 and Skyrim are undoubtedly much bigger and exciting titles to hit the service. And as we remember, Microsoft said that more Bethesda games will be coming to Game Pass this week. So connect the dots and it sure looks like these 3 games are joining the service.

There’s a lot more games that should also be coming to the service eventually, but starting off with the heavy hitters is the better idea for sure. The only question is: will there be full mod support? So far Game Pass has not been able to fully support custom mods, which has been a major reason for some users not signing up just yet.

There’s at least the Creation Club, but the lack of proper support for mods will surely decide whether a large chunk of hesitant gamers will sign up to the service or not.

What do you think? Are you excited for Fallout 4 and Skyrim SE coming to Game Pass? Which Bethesda games would you like to see added next? And would the lack of proper mod support for these 2 games prevent you from signing up? Let us know!

