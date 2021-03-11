Yesterday it was reported that the crypto mining limiter found in the RTX 3060 had already been hacked just 2 weeks since the graphics card’s release. The image in question saw eight RTX 3060 GPUs mining at a normal hash rate, something the crypto limiter would usually not allow… At least when the card is mining Ethereum that is.

The picture that was taken is actually of a different type of mining algorithm called Octopus and was being used for the Conflux alt-coin. As it turns out, Nvidia only limited the performance of crypto mining on their RTX 3060 graphics card when it detected Ethereum mining algorithms, and not any other type of alt-coin.

So the good news is that the mining limiter has not actually been hacked. The bad news is that other cryptocurrencies can be mined with it no problem.

That may seem like a really bad idea that completely counteracts the original point of putting a crypto mining limiter on the GPU in the first place. However, Ethereum is by far the most popular cryptocurrency currently being mined right now, and so the limiter would still deter some miners from buying the RTX 3060, which would have opened up more stock for the 3060 at launch (though, as we saw, it still sold out very quickly).

It’s possible that Nvidia will implement a limiter for more types of cryptocurrencies in the future, as they have hinted at the possibility of bringing the limiter to more GPUs in the future. But so far Nvidia has not commented anything about that yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Why would Nvidia only limit Ethereum mining algorithms? And would that still deter miners from buying the RTX 3060? Or would it make no difference? Let us know your thoughts!