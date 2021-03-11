Epic Games may be most well known for Fortnite and the Epic Games Store amongst gamers, but they are also the owners of the Unreal Engine and various tools used for that engine. Now Epic Games will be helping out developers even more as they have acquired photogrammetry developer Capturing Reality, and have significantly reduced prices for the service.

Photogrammetry, if you didn’t know, is the process of scanning real world environments and objects, taking 2D images and turning them into 3D creations in a virtual landscape. They can provide extremely high quality assets for many different forms of entertainment and production including video games, movies, engineering etc.

“RealityCapture is the clear market leader in photogrammetry and has been integral to the creation of Quixel Megascans since its inception,” said Teddy Bergsman, the Senior Director of Quixel at Epic Games. “We are beyond excited to welcome Capturing Reality to our team, and to accelerate our shared vision to enable anyone to scan the world.”

Despite Epic buying the company, that doesn’t immediately make all the assets available for free. However, they have been significantly reduced, going from a 15,000 Euro license, to $3,750. That’s a reduction of 75%. It’s still a lot of money of course, but significantly less for new developers who would like to use the technology.

This, along with their recently announced MetaHumans, and of course the Unreal Engine 5 debuting next year, Epic Games is solidifying themselves as one of the best platforms for developers. As well as cement Unreal Engine as one of the best engines for ultra-realistic graphics in games.

What do you think? How will this affect the games industry in general? Will we see even more photogrammetry objects/landscapes in video games? How do you feel about photogrammetry? Does it enhance immersion for you? Or just feel like a gimmick? Let us know!

