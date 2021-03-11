AMD recently revealed their new upper-mid-range graphics card last week with the RX 6700 XT targeted at 1440p gaming, but they did not reveal any more graphics cards currently planned. With the 6700 XT obviously comes the question of the RX 6700 non-XT, and it looks like it will in fact be getting 12GB of VRAM.

Previous rumors pointed towards the RX 6700 non-XT just getting 6GB of memory, as both ASRock and PowerColor submitted their own listings to EEC last month already, clearly showing 6GB models planned. That may still happen, but a recent EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing from ASUS suggests they are planning a 12GB model instead:

The listing includes two models of the RX 6700 non-XT:

ASUS PH-RX6700-12G (Phoenix Gaming Stock)

ASUS PH-RX6700-12GO (Phoenix Gaming OC)

It could also mean that AMD has decided to change their plans, and have updated the 6GB model to 12GB. That would make sense considering the RX 6700 non-XT will most likely compete against the RTX 3060, which launched not too long ago with 12GB of VRAM. So launching a 6GB card against a 12GB one would be a strange strategy from AMD.

There have been rumors of an RX 6600 XT though, and that was said to have 12GB memory. So maybe AMD has decided to swap configurations due to the RTX 3060’s launch and memory configuration, giving the RX 6600 XT 6GB of memory instead.

Unfortunately, there is also some bad news for anyone who is excited about the upcoming RX 6700 XT, as the Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC from Gigabyte has already been spotted on Amazon Netherlands for a whopping 711.42 Euros, which is way above the suggested retail pricing of $479.

Thankfully AMD will be selling their own reference designs on the official AMD store, which is the only place you’ll likely be able to find the RX 6700 XT at MSRP due to graphics card shortages across the world causing inflated prices at retailers.

So if you are planning on getting the RX 6700 XT when it launches a week today on March 18th then make sure you check the AMD store first.

What do you think? Are you interested in an RX 6700 non-XT? Is it a good idea to have a 12GB model instead of 6GB? Do you think AMD will be launching both variants? And how do you feel about the raised prices for the RX 6700 XT? Let us know!

