Can you believe it's been 7 years since Grand Theft Auto 5 graced us with its presence? Modder Nb.Design has just released a new graphical overhaul mod and the confusing part is that they called it Grand Theft Auto 5 Remake, yet it is more like a remaster than a full remake (though it doesn’t seem like English is their native language, so I’ll let it slide). Either way, it is now available to their Patreon members, and has released an official trailer.

It’s really quite stunning when you watch it, as it feels like a genuine remaster of Grand Theft Auto 5’s graphics rather than just a simple ReShade. Not only has the colors been improved, but the lighting, vegetation, and weather effects have all been redone with much better quality.

The fact that the modder has gone ahead and actually hand placed new bits of vegetation, rocks, and other objects shows the kind of dedication they put into this mod and puts it a step above any other graphical enhancement for GTA 5.

The only thing left now is for Rockstar to let us know if the upcoming next-gen version will be similar for PC players. Because if not, then they’ve got some serious competition in terms of a next-gen looking version of GTAV.

If you want to download the mod for yourself then you’ll need to subscribe to Nb.Design’s Patreon, where you’ll get Early Access to the GTA V Remake mod.

What do you think? Is this the next-gen version you’re hoping for? Would you be interested in a proper Grand Theft Auto V remaster/upgrade like the modder’s above? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on