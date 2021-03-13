Last year, Sony decided to hold their own digital event to announce some brand new games coming to the PlayStation console family. One of the most exciting reveals was Final Fantasy 16, but some information in the trailer alluded to a PC release before Sony quickly pulled the video and reuploaded it without any mention of it. Now a new trailer in Brazil has seemingly spilt the beans on a PC release eventually coming.

The trailer in question talks about 4 games that are ‘exclusive’ to the PlayStation 5 console (as in not on Xbox) which included the likes of Deathloop, Godfall, and GhostWire: Tokyo. All 3 of which are games that have been confirmed for a PC release. Amongst them is Final Fantasy 16, and a little line at the end has been translated to tease an eventual PC release…

According to some users online, right when all 4 game icons pop up on screen at the end, the visible text says “exclusivos para o console PlayStation 5*”. Following that little asterisk and looking at the bottom of the page we see some disclaimers in Portuguese, and translating that apartments says: “Final Fantasy XVI not available on other platforms for a limited time after the release on PS5.”

Since the first reveal trailer for FF16 debuted and was quickly reuploaded without any mention of a PC version, fans have been wondering whether it was just a simple mistake and the game will never come to PC, or whether Sony accidentally slipped up and didn't want to reveal that information just yet.

Based on the above trailer and translation, it seems more like the latter now. So yeah, it looks like FFXVI will be coming to PC… Eventually. We don't even know when the game releases on PS5 so it could be a while before we get our hands on it.

What do you think? Are you excited for Final Fantasy 16? How long are you willing to wait for a PC release after the initial console launch? Let us know!

