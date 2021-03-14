There’s a fundamental shift in the PC hardware industry at the moment. No, I’m not talking about the graphics card shortages at the moment. Instead we are looking at AMD vs Intel in the CPU market, where boutique PC builder Puget Systems apparently didn't sell a single AMD PC in 2016, but has all of a sudden overtaken Intel.

That’s a pretty significant comeback for the Red Team, who debuted their Ryzen processors in 2017 and since then have been steadily climbing the market share ladder. Their recent Ryzen 5000 series has so far blown everyone away with Intel seemingly trying to play catch up for a change.

The data comes from Puget Systems themselves who have surprisingly released some of their sales data recently. Speaking in a blog post, William George, Puget’s Labs Technician, revealed that the company stopped selling AMD CPU-based custom PCs back in 2016 because sales for those systems had apparently been declining for a while.

But thanks to the introduction of Ryzen in 2017, Puget Systems started selling them again, and slowly but surely more and more PC users were joining the Red Team.

“AMD effectively disappeared from our product line for 2016 and most of 2017, and then spent another two years with single-digit shares among our computers,” said George. “It wasn't until the tail end of 2019 that things started to pick up, and from there it has been a steady climb. In just one year, AMD went from being used in less than 10 percent of the systems we built to over 50 percent—quite a comeback!”

That’s pretty significant when you think about it, going from less than 10% of custom PC systems sold to dominating the market in just 1 year. And in fact, that trend seems to be going on across the entire industry, as more and more users start switching to AMD CPUs instead of Intel.

Looking at the top 10 best selling processors on Amazon right now reveals some interesting tidbits. AMD currently dominates the top 4 best selling CPUs, and 6 out of 10 CPUs in the list are AMD:

That makes for quite the comeback from AMD, and shows they are really taking the CPU market by storm at the moment, despite the recent chip shortages that saw Ryzen 5000 processors sold out everywhere, or resold for inflated prices. Those premium costs have since gone down, indicating much better stock for the lineup. So looking at the data, now is the best time to switch teams.

In fact, we even asked this question to you guys back in November last year, where we posed the question: if you bought a new CPU right now, would it be AMD or Intel? To which an overwhelming 572 of you voted for AMD, and only 67 votes for Intel.

What do you think? Have you switched from Intel to AMD CPUs recently? If you're still rocking an Intel CPU now, would you be willing to switch over to AMD? And since it's been 5 months since the last time, let's ask it again in case the current climate has changed: so, if you bought a new CPU right now, would it be AMD or Intel? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on