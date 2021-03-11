The second and final piece of story-driven DLC for The Outer Worlds is officially launching on March 17th. Murder on Eridanos will be a brand new adventure that takes you to… well, Eridanos, where you’ll be wrapped up in a whodunit mystery and solve the... murder on Eridanos!

“Venture to the skies of Eridanos and unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony!” the description says. “Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s hired spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, winds up dead ahead of the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka.”

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos includes new characters along with a brand new gadget: the Discrepancy Amplifier, to help you find and solve clues. There’s also 3 new science weapons that can be added to your arsenal, as well as an increase of your level cap by 3, with new perks and flaws to use in your build.

It looks just as silly and wacky as before, and if it’s anything like the previous DLC, Peril on Gorgon, then we reckon it will be just more of the same, but in a good way.

Murder on Eridanos can be played separately without the need to play Peril on Gorgon, so that you can jump straight into it if the first bit of DLC didn’t quite take your fancy.

What do you think? Are you excited for Murder on Eridanos? Did you play Peril on Gorgon? What did you think? Let us know!