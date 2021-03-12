Another free game is up for grabs this week as the survival horror FPS Metro 2033 is free to keep on Steam until March 15th, so grab your free copy this weekend to permanently add the game to your library. Plus, there’s a huge discount on the other games in the Metro series as well.

Do note however that this is the original Metro 2033 and not the Metro 2033 Redux which saw improvements to various aspects of the gameplay and graphics. But if you like the first game after grabbing it for free, the Redux version is currently 80% off along with Metro: Last Light Redux as well.

And just to clarify: this is not a free weekend for Metro 2033. If you claim your copy by Monday March 15th, then it will be yours to keep forever in your Steam Library.

Even though Steam has offered up free to keep games in the past, it’s hard not to see the influence from Epic Games and their free games every week, As CEO Tim Sweeney said that free game giveaways actually leads to more sales in the end (somehow), giving away Metro 2033 for free could lead to more fans of the series who would then purchase the sequels/Redux versions.

What do you think? Are you grabbing your free copy of Metro 2033? Have you played it already? Would you recommend the series to newcomers? Let us know!

