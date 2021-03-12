With Microsoft finalizing the acquisition of Zenimax Media this week, that means major games studios like Bethesda, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. That also means a lot more games are getting added to Xbox Game Pass including 20 of Bethesda’s biggest titles.

Xbox also shared a fun mash up of theirs and Bethesda’s games in a short celebration video, which finally brings the Skyrim “you’re finally awake” meme full circle and used as part of marketing. Good job, internet!

Headlining the lineup is of course the big hitters like Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, but there’s also some much-loved titles like the Dishonored series, the DOOM series, the Wolfenstein series etc.

Some of those games were already on Xbox Game Pass, but will now be available on more platforms. There’s also a couple games not coming to the PC version of Game Pass which is a shame, and frankly a bit confusing right now. Either way here’s the full list of Bethesda games now on Xbox Game Pass and their respective platforms:

So Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls Online are not available on Xbox Game Pass for PC which is a shame, and considering Obsidian is also owned by Microsoft already makes that situation a little odd. Hopefully we’ll see both games come to the Game Pass for PC version soon.

There’s also a curious few titles missing from the catalogue, like how some of the original DOOM games are there as well as the latest DOOM Eternal, but DOOM (2016) isn’t part of the lineup. Same as Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2. Maybe we'll see them added to Game Pass later down the line.

Also worth mentioning is that the announcement was made via a roundtable discussion and blog post, neither of which ever mentioned the use of the Bethesda.Net launcher. So it’s likely you won’t need to use that at all, and it even sounds like they might no longer be pushing for it. But we’ll have to wait and see on that front.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Bethesda games on Game Pass? Which one are you most excited to play? Let us know!