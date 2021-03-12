Another week and another free game to add to our collection. This time it includes the space colony sim as Surviving Mars is free on the Epic Games Store this week, which is a nice contrast from last week’s Wargame: Red Dragon. Last week was about destroying the world, now it’s about building a new one. Quite fitting really.

Seems like we’re getting spoilt this week though as Ancestors Legacy, Metro 2033, and now Surviving Mars are all free to keep on various platforms. That means there’s a lot of games to play this weekend, and it’s going to be hard to pick one. But in case you need a nudge, here’s some info on Surviving Mars:

--------------

“The time has come to stake your claim on the Red Planet and build the first functioning human colonies on Mars! There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony's chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world.”

--------------

And that’s it for this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store! Next week’s free game is the Action-Adventure-Puzzler The Fall, so mark your calendars if you want to grab yourself a free copy of that one.

What do you think? Are you grabbing your free copy of Surviving Mars? Will you be playing it this weekend? Or have you already got a backlog of games to play? Let us know!