The graphics card crisis that is currently sweeping the globe does not seem to be letting up at all at the moment, as the upcoming RX 6700 XT GPU will have better stock at launch than previous releases, but it’s still not looking good. Several sources cite different statistics, but none of them look good in terms of availability for everyone.

AMD already stated that the upcoming RX 6700 XT will have “significantly more GPUs available for sale at launch,” but that does not necessarily mean the GPU shortage issue will be solved. After that statement several sources decided to actually ask around for the data, and conflicting reports of the actual numbers don't look good.

According to some reports, the RX 6700 XT may even have as little as a few thousand for the entirety of the EU, with only a few cards reported for Germany specifically. Another report suggests the UK has it a little better though with 1 or 2 thousand units available, and AMD will restock every month with a similar amount.

That is significantly better just like AMD said, as the RX 6800 XT reportedly only had around 250-500 units available at launch in the entire UK. So a 4 times increase in stock is definitely a lot better, but still not perfect. Hopefully the report on AMD restocking every month is true and will carry over to the EU market as well.

No numbers had been reported for US stock, but we can’t imagine it being much better than the EU. Either way, there is at least a little more hope that the RX 6700 XT will have better availability than previous launches, but don’t expect an abundance of stock.

What do you think? Are the stock numbers better? Or will they sell out just as quickly as before either way? And are you looking to get an RX 6700 XT? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on