AMD recently revealed their upper-mid-range graphics card, the RX 6700 XT, which is launching next week. The GPU is aimed at 1440p gaming and some benchmarks have been leaked online compared to the closest competition that show some wins for rasterization, but generally worse performance in ray tracing.

That doesn’t really come as a surprise since AMD RX 6000 graphics cards tend to perform slower at ray tracing compared to their Nvidia counterparts. Partly because this is AMD’s first generation of ray tracing Cores whilst Nvidia is on their second generation.

The RX 6700 XT’s biggest competitors are the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, and so the following benchmarks pit all 3 GPUs against each other. The first batch of results are for 1440p rasterized performance, whilst the second batch is for 1080p ray tracing performance. Before we jump in though let’s take a look at the graphics card specifications of each:

RX 6000 series:

Card Game Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHz) Compute Units Stream Processors Infinity Cache Memory TBP Price RX 6900 XT 2015 2250 80 5120 128MB 16GB GDDR6 300W $999 RX 6800 XT 72 4608 $649 RX 6800 1815 2105 60 3840 250W $579 RX 6700 XT 2424 2581 40 2560 96MB 12GB GDDR6 230W $479

RTX 30 series:

Card Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory (GB) TDP (W) Price (USD) RTX 3090 1.40 1.70 10496 82 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 RTX 3080 1.44 1.71 8704 68 10 320W $699 RTX 3070 1.50 1.73 5888 46 GDDR6 8 220W $499 RTX 3060 Ti 1.41 1.67 4864 38 200W $399 RTX 3060 1.32 1.78 3584 28 12 170W $329

Now onto the official RX 6700 XT benchmark results for 1440p rasterization and 1080p ray tracing. Neither of the Nvidia graphics cards used Nvidia’s DLSS technology in the tests...

RX 6700 XT 1440p rasterized benchmark results

As you can see in the performance benchmarks graph above, the RX 6700 XT tends to trade blows with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, but generally performs better than the 3060 Ti. If we take the FPS achieved of each graphics card in each game and get the average overall FPS, we can see just how much the other Nvidia cards actually compare against the RX 6700 XT:

So the RX 6700 XT seems to win this battle, getting pretty much neck and neck with the RTX 3070, which is roughly 1% slower than the RX 6700 XT on average. The RTX 3060 Ti on the other was 10% slower.

Whilst the RX 6700 XT does have 12GB of VRAM compared to only 8GB on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, that probably wouldn’t have made much of a difference at 1440p resolution. Either way, the RX 6700 XT seems to have similar performance to the RTX 3070 but at $20 less, so it looks like ray tracing might be the deciding factor for you.

RX 6700 XT 1080p ray tracing benchmark results

Looking over the ray tracing performance benchmark graph above, we can see the RX 6700 XT struggles behind the RTX 3070 and even the RTX 3060 Ti in most games. In fact, the only games where the RX 6700 XT seems to pull ahead are the titles where the game was already optimized for AMD hardware like Dirt 5, Fortnite, Godfall, and World of Warcraft.

Doing the same thing we did before by calculating the average overall FPS across all GPUs and games, we can see that the RTX 3070 ends up performing 19% faster on average in ray tracing titles compared to the RX 6700 XT. The RTX 3060 Ti also performs around 9% better at ray tracing here.

Conclusion

Looking at all the results above, the RX 6700 XT is a clear contender for the RTX 3070 in terms of raw rasterized performance. Most of the time this graphics card will be performing similarly to Nvidia’s own 1440p gaming GPU, with only a few instances where the difference between GPUs was substantial.

However, in terms of ray tracing performance the RX 6700 XT still struggles behind Nvidia’s 2nd generation of RT Cores, but thankfully not by a huge amount like the difference between the RX 6800 XT and RTX 3080.

Overall, if you care about ray tracing performance then the RX 6700 XT seems to be a decent graphics card for 1080p ray tracing, but unfortunately doesn’t perform as well as its Nvidia counterpart. On the other hand, if you don’t care about ray tracing all that much then the RX 6700 XT proves a formidable opponent to Nvidia’s RTX 3070 at 1440p gaming performance.

Bearing in mind though the RTX 3070 comes with many Nvidia benefits including the ability to use DLSS technology. AMD is currently working on their own version of AI image upscaling called FidelityFX Super Resolution, but so far we have not seen any performance figures for that tech.

What do you think? Based on these results is the RX 6700 XT worth it? What do you think of the RX 6700 XT's rasterized performance? What do you think of the RX 6700 XT's ray tracing performance? Does ray tracing performance mean a lot to you? Or do you care more about rasterized performance? And based on these results, which GPU do you think is the better buy (at MSRP)? Let us know!

