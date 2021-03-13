If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic today, then let me introduce you to a brand new game coming out soon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a brand new beat em up that aims to take you back in time to when you were younger. Not literally of course, but it is inspired by the classic SNES game Turtles in Time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is made by the same developers behind Streets of Rage 4, so they clearly know what they are doing (SoR4 currently holds an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam at 95%). A trailer was revealed for the new TMNT game and oh my will it tickle your nostalgic buttons. Actual gameplay starts at about 1 minute in, so check it out:

Cowabunga! I think I just felt my body age a little younger.

“Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique!” the official Steam page reads. “Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities.”

There’s no official release date yet unfortunately, so we’ll just have to wait and hear about any updates. With any luck it will still arrive warm, fresh, and stinking of pepperoni... Wait, we are still talking about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles right?

What do you think? Are you excited for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge? Did you ever watch the original cartoon? What about any of the games like Turtles in Time? Let us know!