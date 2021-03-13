Blizzard is currently working on a lot of new games on top of supporting their already-released ones. It’s safe to say that they pretty much have their hands full. Despite that, the studio is currently hiring for a brand new AAA multiplayer game, and the job listings give us a few hints as to what it could be like.

The new game is currently being developed by a small team, so it’s likely they are very early in production and just want to get the ball moving before kicking production into full swing. What we do know is that it is a new AAA multiplayer experience, it will be in the first person view, and will feature “epic, memorable worlds.”

The first listing is for a Senior 3D Environment Artist, which as part of the day to day tasks will require candidates to “Concept, model, and texture highly creative environment art, including natural environments and architecture, that push the possibilities of what an “epic entertainment experience” can be for a new Blizzard game” as well as “combining traditional art aesthetics with next gen 3D authoring techniques to create a unique visual texturing style for environments that extend the boundaries of what's creatively possible.”

Blizzard is no stranger to designing some very unique and interesting worlds. They also have a very distinct art style across all their games. So something that can “push the possibilities” is surely exciting in that regard.

There’s also a listing for an Associate Combat Designer which asks for a candidate with “broad, extensive player experience with FPS and action games, both single-player and online.” That first part suggests it could be a first person shooter, whilst the latter part suggests it could be played either online or offline.

Finally, one job listing for the Level Designer role mentions the right candidate will help make “epic, memorable worlds.” Again, Blizzard is pretty well known for that kind of stuff, but it also seems to suggest that there will be multiple locations players can visit.

Either way, it sounds like we won’t be hearing anything concrete about this unannounced project for a while now, but it’s definitely exciting to think about.

Blizzard generally tackles different genres at a time, so whatever this next title is we doubt it will be anything like Blizzard has done before. Maybe they’re going to try and tackle the Live Service gunplay design like Destiny 2? If you mentioned all the above and told me it was some job listings for Destiny 3, I wouldn’t bat an eye.

The next games to come out from Blizzard are Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, oh and of course the upcoming Diablo 2 Resurrected.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new game from Blizzard? What do you think it will be like? What genre will they tackle? Let us know your thoughts!