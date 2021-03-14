As we start to get closer to Summer, the hype around new game reveals also starts brewing as it usually signifies the return of the biggest gaming convention of the year: E3. Microsoft have now confirmed that Xbox will be holding a Summer event much like their usual E3 one, and Bethesda will be heavily involved apparently.

Though, since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented any physical events last year, many companies held their own digital showcase. So Microsoft did not confirm if this Xbox Summer event will be during the online E3 event this year, or a separate showcase entirely like last year.

Either way, Bethesda’s involvement means they will likely be revealing some more news about future Bethesda games, and the next big Bethesda game that’s on everyone’s lips? Starfield.

So yes, it’s likely we’ll be getting some more information on Starfield this Summer. The rumor mill says it will likely launch at the end of this year, and if that’s the case then Bethesda could certainly pull off another Fallout 4, as we haven’t seen anything about Starfield except for a brief teaser years ago. Fallout 4 was also in a similar position where we had no information on it, before Bethesda revealed it would launch just months after it was officially revealed.

There could also potentially be more information about The Elder Scrolls 6, though that is more unlikely considering Bethesda has been pretty coy about that title too and revealed it would come out long after Starfield.

If you want your Bethesda fix now though, then 20 of their biggest titles are now on Game Pass thanks to the recent $7.5 billion acquisition of Zenimax Media by Microsoft.

What do you think? Are you excited for this Summer’s Xbox conference? Are you excited for Starfield? Do you think Bethesda will pull another Fallout 4? Let us know!