Square Enix has announced a digital showcase to take place next week on March 18th that will feature news and reveals for upcoming games. Most notably, SE (along with the official Life is Strange Twitter profile) have spilled the beans that a new Life is Strange title will be officially revealed at the event.

“Watch the digital event to see the world premiere of the next major Life is Strange, updates on Marvel’s Avengers and more,” says the official post from Square Enix.

“NEW CAST. NEW POWER. NEW STORY,” said the Life is Strange Twitter account, confirming a new setting and cast of characters for the upcoming game. “Catch the World Premiere of the next #LifeisStrange game on March 18th 10PM PDT/5PM GMT at #SquareEnixPresents.”

Rumors point towards the new game being made by Life is Strange: Before the Storm developers Deck Nine, and will follow the same episodic structure.

Along with the new Life is Strange title will be more news on Outriders, Marvel's Avengers, Just Cause Mobile, Balan Wonderworld, and some “new Square Enix Montreal games”.

There’ll also be some more news about Tomb Raider, which will be a continuation of the “ongoing celebration for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider.” It’s likely though that will only entail the official reveal of the Definitive Survival Trilogy - which was recently leaked - and not a brand new entry in the reboot series.

The event will start on March 18th at 10am PDT for those living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles or 1pm EDT for those on the US East Coast like New York. Curiously the announcement says 5pm GMT, but it would actually be 6pm GMT if the US time zones are correct, so keep an eye out on that. The event will also run for a total of 40 minutes.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Life is Strange game? Will you be watching the Square Enix event next week? What other game reveals would you like to see? Let us know!