The latest entry in the Crash Bandicoot series is finally coming to PC after 5 months on consoles. There's no denying the 4th game looks great, but how will it hold up on PC? Thankfully, the official Crash Bandicoot 4 PC system requirements have been revealed, along with an official launch date of March 26th.

Interestingly, the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time system requirements listed a GTX 600 series GPU as the minimum required graphics card. Though, considering the AMD spec was listed as a Radeon HD 7950, we listed the closest matching Nvidia hardware based on the AMD specs.

Apart from that, the official requirements aren't too demanding at least. The specs don't even list an SSD as a recommended storage solution like most games these days. So Crash 4 should run pretty well on most systems. Though we'll have to wait and see for some actual numbers when the game launches for PC on March 26th.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time minimum system requirements

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time recommended system requirements

*Original specs only list a GTX 600 series GPU as the minimum required graphics card for Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC. So we have selected the closest matching hardware based on the AMD hardware specs listed.

Crash Bandicoot 4 requires at least a GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 graphics card paired with either a Core i5-2500K or Ryzen 5 1600X processor in order meet the recommended system requirements and run on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. System Memory requirements for Crash Bandicoot 4 is 16GB. This hardware setup will achieve 60fps performance.

Looking at the minimum system requirements for Crash Bandicoot 4, you will require a GTX 660 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 GPU along with a Core i3-4340 or FX-6300 CPU as well as 8GB of RAM. This hardware setup should then deliver 30fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

Looking over all the specs listed above, the recommended requirements will need around a 7 year old PC in order to run smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Crash Bandicoot 4 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Crash Bandicoot 4 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Crash Bandicoot 4 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.