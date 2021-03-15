Dying Light 2 developers, Techland, have revealed they have an announcement to make about the game’s development this Wednesday, March 17th, but have said that they won’t be revealing a new release date. It’s likely it will respond to the recent reports that the game is in development hell, but Techland have clarified it won’t be cancelled.

“We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process,” said the official Dying Light 2Twitter account. “Be sure to be with us next Wednesday.”

Dying Light 2’s development has been pretty rocky ever since it was announced back at E3 2018. Originally it had a release date of Spring 2020, but of course that was then delayed until an unspecified date. Since then there have been multiple reports the game is in development hell, including calling it "total chaos", and even lost some key staff.

However, in response to one concerned user who was worried about the game being in “dev hell”, the Dying Light 2 account officially responded with: “the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell.”

“The game is fine and I'm happy that our community will get some news after so long despite some personal issues, you guys deserve to know what's going on.”

Additionally, for those concerned about other parts of Dying Light 2’s development, Techland clarified that they won’t be making an announcement about cancelling the game, nor will it become an Early Access release.

Aside from that, the dev update will be more than just a confirmation the game is still being developed, as one of the Techland developers on the official DL2 Discord server said that “to keep the expectations in tact I can say already that there won’t be a release date announcement, but there will be more than simple “the development is going smoothly.””

What do you think? Are you still excited for Dying Light 2? What do you think Techland will announce on Wednesday? Just an update on development? Or do you think we’ll get some new gameplay? Let us know!