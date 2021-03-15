Last week Microsoft finalized their massive $7.5 billion acquisition of Zenimax Media - the parent company of many big game studios including Bethesda - which meant many more Bethesda games had become available on Xbox Game Pass. However, one concern that was raised included mod support, and it seems like Skyrim Special Edition does include full support for mods, but is actually severely limited by one important factor.

When a game is purchased either through the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC, the files are installed into read-only directories which makes them impossible to access and therefore unable to be modded.

However, some games on the Xbox Game Pass app allow for an optional toggle button that can allow mod installs by opening up the root game folder including the game’s executable. Skyrim Special Edition on Xbox Game Pass allows this but comes with one important caveat: the Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) is incompatible with this version.

SKSE is required for some of the most popular mods for Skyrim Special Edition, but unfortunately the Game Pass executable version is 1.5.111 - which is a new version of the game (probably to allow Xbox Achievements and Microsoft log in etc.) - whilst the Steam version is 1.5.97.

Doubly unfortunate for players is that it seems like SKSE won’t be updated to the Game Pass version, as the official website says that “SKSE cannot support any potential Windows Store release of Skyrim. Windows Store applications are locked down similarly to consoles and do not allow the APIs necessary for script extenders to work.”

That means that yes, Skyrim Special Edition on Xbox Game Pass does allow for mod support, but only as long as they do not require SKSE to work. There are of course Bethesda.Net mods which have been created without the need for SKSE anyway, but could prove a problem in terms of load order if you have any conflicting mods.

