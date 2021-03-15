When Nvidia revealed the RTX 3060 they also announced it would include a crypto mining limiter that would significantly reduce the mining rate of cryptocurrencies. However it was later revealed that it only limited the Ethereum cryptocurrency after a false report of the limiter being bypassed made its rounds online. But now it seems like the Ethereum mining limiter has actually been hacked.

Multiple sources are now claiming the Ethereum mining limiter on the RTX 3060 has been bypassed and it doesn’t even require a driver or BIOS mod. Although the performance doesn’t seem to quite reach 100% potential performance, it is much better than before.

The picture above clearly shows an RTX 3060 graphics card being used for mining cryptocurrency on the Ethereum algorithm. Before the hack, the RTX 3060’s mining performance for Ethereum was around 20-25 MH/s, as the limiter would kick in when it recognized any software used to mine Ethereum and cut the performance in half. Now the RTX 3060 can reach a hash rate of around 48 MH/s.

Additionally, the crypto mining limiter would kick in around 5 minutes after running the mining program, which is how some managed to fool users online that they had hacked the mining limiter. But the above program had been running for 8 minutes which confirms the limiter did not start on the RTX 3060.

There are multiple other reports from users showcasing mining performance above 45 MH/s, indicating there are actually multiple ways to bypass the limiter.

Unfortunately this is not looking good for Nvidia, as it has only been a few weeks since the RTX 3060’s launch, and the Green Team is apparently readying an RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti both with the same crypto mining limiters as the RTX 3060. But if it only takes a few weeks to bypass, then what is the point?

What do you think? How will this affect graphics card sales? Is it even worth putting the mining limiter on future GPUs if it can be bypassed so quickly? Let us know your thoughts!