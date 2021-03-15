AMD recently revealed their RX 6700 XT graphics card aimed at 1440p gaming. It’s set to officially launch on March 18th, but if you can’t wait until then a reseller in the Czech Republic is selling some second hand ones already, all for a low low price of… $1250?

The seller has uploaded a post online showcasing many of the new RX 6700 XT graphics cards on display. The particular models are a PowerColor RX 6700 XT Hellhound and PowerColor RX 6700 XT Red Devil. The seller also mentions that they have “more GPUs than I can fit” indicating an abundance of the new graphics cards.

It is currently unclear how the seller managed to get a hold of the GPUs early, but they are clearly trying to focus on cryptocurrency mining as they list out the specs for mining. The RX 6700 XT allegedly has a hash rate of 50 MH/s and boasts a slightly lower power consumption than the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, whilst also being a good alternative to the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 since they are currently unavailable.

The price is 28,000 CZK, which roughly converts to $1250, over 2.5 times the original MSRP. You can even also pay for the graphics card in cryptocurrency if you want.

This whole situation sounds eerily similar to one earlier this year when an official hardware store in Pakistan was selling RTX 3060 graphics cards early for a massive premium price. The cryptocurrency boom has seriously taken over the market.

What do you think? Would anyone actually pay that amount of money for the new graphics card early? How long until you think all this will stop? Let us know!