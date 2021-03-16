The second official DLC for DOOM Eternal is nearly here, with an official reveal coming tomorrow. Bethesda have so far released a short teaser video with no release date set in stone yet, but if you played the first DLC and can’t wait to get more demon slaying action, you probably won’t have to wait long.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 promises even more hellspawn hijinx, and just like the first DLC will most likely add some new enemies and locations to the mix. The official reveal will be coming out tomorrow, March 17th, but you can check out the teaser below for a sneak peek until then:

There are rumors going around that the DOOM Eternal DLC 2 will launch the day after the official reveal on March 18th, as the Microsoft Store accidentally leaked the release date as well as a few screenshots. But considering how close we are to the official reveal tomorrow, it won’t be long until we find out.

What do you think? Are you excited for DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 2? Did you play the first one? What did you think of it? Let us know!