Ubisoft’s latest entry into the hacker-filled world of Watch Dogs: Legion just got an update to add the official Online multiplayer mode to the game with new activities and missions to do in co-op. However, a critical bug on the PC version means PC players will have to wait for the online mode. But Ubisoft has revealed that crossplay and cross-generation will be coming in a future update.

“While crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update,” the official Watch Dogs Legion Twitter account said.

Essentially that means WD Legion players will be able to play with their friends on different platforms, but not between PC and console just yet until the Online Mode actually comes to PC. There’s still no word on when that will happen unfortunately, nor is there an official release date on the crossplay update either.

The best guess is that Ubisoft will debut the crossplay integration when Online Mode comes to PC, which will hopefully be soon.

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode on PC? Are you interested in crossplay? Or will it not affect you as much? And when do you think we’ll finally get the multiplayer added on PC? Let us know!