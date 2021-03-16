GTA Online’s loading times are pretty dire. You can boot up the game, press start on the story, and be loaded into the single player world in just a short while. But loading the multiplayer portion can take an excruciatingly long time, sometimes upwards of 15 minutes. Now Rockstar has officially confirmed that a title update will soon be implementing the loading time fix that a fan recently discovered.

Tostercx, also known as t0st, recently discovered a simple solution to a problem that has bugged everyone. The user managed to cut Grand Theft Auto Online’s loading time by a whopping 70%, going from a 6 minute flat wait time down to 1 minute and 50 seconds. The most interesting part was that t0st claimed it “shouldn’t take more than a day for a single dev to solve.”

Turns out it wasn’t exactly as simple as t0st claimed, but Rockstar has now confirmed the bug is real and they will be implementing an official fix in an upcoming title update:

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved,” Rockstar said in a statement. “As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

Rockstar didn’t specify exactly when the update will hit everyone’s platform, nor did they confirm how much faster the load times would become (Tostercx claimed a 70% reduction, but the actual figure could vary depending on platform and hardware). Rockstar also got in touch with Tostercx “and would like to thank him again for his efforts.”

More importantly, Tostercx was heavily compensated for discovering and fixing the issue with an extensive analysis on the problem. Rockstar’s Bug Bounty offers $10,000 in cash to anyone who can find major security flaws in their games, but the studio made an exception in this case for Tostercx and awarded them the full amount.

What do you think? Do you still play GTA Online regularly? Is this a welcome update to the game for you? Let us know!